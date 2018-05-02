Coronavirus: Deshmukh raid’s eateries in Nagpur violating orders

Warns action against people fleeing

Nagpur: Led by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh himself, Nagpur Police along with officers of FDA raided many eateries in Nagpur for violating government’s orders. Sujal Saoji was among them which was found opened by the team along with many other outlets in city.

He was accompanied by CP BK Upadhyay, Nagpur collector Ravindra Thakre and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials.

The home minister also checked a medicine shop at Sadar to scrutinize its stock and conducted inquiries related to sanitizer and mask

.Earlier Deshmukh on Thursday said strict action will be taken against people spreading false information about coronavirus and those trying to escape from isolation wards and quarantine centres.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Deshmukh said coronavirus outbreak is a huge challenge and people should cooperate by following directives given by the administration and the state health department.

Deshmukh raised concern over false information about the pandemic being circulated on social media. Strict action will be taken by the cyber crime police against thosewho spread rumours about coronavirus, he said, adding that people trying to escape from isolation wards and quarantine centres will also be penalised.

The minister also urged people to work from home and avoid venturing out. Maharashtra has recorded 47 cases of COVID-19 so far.