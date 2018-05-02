Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 21st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra jump to 63

    Mumbai: The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

    Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said on Saturday.

    Officials said seven patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital, one each at Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital and HN Reliance hospitals in Mumbai

    A coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to Naidu hospital in Pune, officials said.

    Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Nagpur Crime News
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    Video: ‘ना फेरफटका, ना मॉर्निंग वॉक’, नागपूर लॉकडाऊननंतर तुकाराम मुंढेंचे कडक नियम
    Video: ‘ना फेरफटका, ना मॉर्निंग वॉक’, नागपूर लॉकडाऊननंतर तुकाराम मुंढेंचे कडक नियम
    Hindi News
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    Trending News
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur
    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Trending In Nagpur
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    Watch: नागपुर पुलिस की अपील- वॉक के लिए न निकलें लोग
    Watch: नागपुर पुलिस की अपील- वॉक के लिए न निकलें लोग
    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur
    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur
    Video: ‘ना फेरफटका, ना मॉर्निंग वॉक’, नागपूर लॉकडाऊननंतर तुकाराम मुंढेंचे कडक नियम
    Video: ‘ना फेरफटका, ना मॉर्निंग वॉक’, नागपूर लॉकडाऊननंतर तुकाराम मुंढेंचे कडक नियम
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागातील नुकसानग्रस्त भागास ऊर्जामंत्री ना. नितीन राऊत यांची भेट
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागातील नुकसानग्रस्त भागास ऊर्जामंत्री ना. नितीन राऊत यांची भेट
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    आज रात से मुंबई, पुणे, पिंपरी चिंचवड और नागपुर पूरी तरह बंद, बस लोगों को मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
    आज रात से मुंबई, पुणे, पिंपरी चिंचवड और नागपुर पूरी तरह बंद, बस लोगों को मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145