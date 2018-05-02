Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus: 210 teams doing house-to-house surveillance in Nagpur

    Nagpur: As of 5 April, there were 748 covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, of which 458 patients hailed from Mumbai and 100 were from Pune. In Nagpur 17 patients has been tested positive so far.There have been 45 deaths in the state so far. Majority of the deceased did not have any international travel history but they also suffered from pre-existing health conditions, according to the public health department of Maharashtra.

    The Maharashtra state government has announced Centre-led “cluster containment action plan” to target coronavirus hospots where a large number of patients have tested positive for covid-19. A total 519 teams were working in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area and 439 teams in Pune Municipal Corporation area to curb the spread of covid-19.

    Further, 210 teams were doing house-to-house surveillance in the Nagpur corporation area and 196 teams had been deployed in Navi Mumbai area. There were 3078 teams working across the state and with over 10 lakh people under surveillance.

