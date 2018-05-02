Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135

Nagpur: A 70-year-old Mominpura based man on Wednesday succumbed to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. With this the numbers of death have rose to two.

As many as 135 positive cases have come to the fore so far, of which 41 people have been recovered while two have died so far.

The man was admitted to Mayo Hospital on April 21. He was also suffering from High Blood Pressure and was diagnosed with Tuberculosis.

More than 80 cases have been reported from Satranjipura area till now, after the first death of 68 year old man due to coronavirus was reported from the area.

Over 1300 people have been quarantined at various facilities set up district administration.