    Corona takes another jump in Nagpur, 37 test positive in single day

    People been taken for Quarantine in Premnagar, Nagpur

    Nagpur: In yet another steep rise in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases in Nagpur, as many 37 patients tested positive for the virus borne disease by Tuesday evening. This was followed by 31 positive cases and a death, registered a day earlier. Following this development the cases have surged to 773.

    The patients reportedly shared city’s Naik Talao, Hansapuri and Jaripatka connection. In Naik Talao vicinity, as many as 70 patients tested positive, followed by a youth who hosted a party.

    Though, 15 people have succumbed to the global pandemic, close to 500 patients have successfully recovered from the infectious disease.

