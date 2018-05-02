Corona Nagpur Update : Area in Bajaj Nagar, Gandhibagh sealed

Nagpur: Just as city’s wholesale market was looking forward to a new beginning, emergence of a new COVID-19 case threw spanner in the plans of traders since the Wholesale Cloth Market at Gandhibagh was sealed on Thursday. Along with it, area in Bajaj Nagar where a nurse from a private hospital resided too was declared as containment area.

The area under seal also houses many transport offices thereby putting brakes on movement of goods. As the sealed area covered the main road in Gandhibagh for those moving towards Itwari it is going to get difficult. The boundary of containment area includes towards North West – Ahuja Collection, North-East – Rahul Transport, South East – Garg Roadways, South West – Unique Creations.

The area falls under Prabhag-19 in Gandhibagh Zone Mahal No 4 of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). As to Bajaj Nagar in Prabhag-16 in Laxminagar Zone-1 the sealed area includes towards North West – Utkarsha Vishaka Apartment, North – Road (Utkarsha Apartment to Golhar’s house), North East-Golhar’s Plot No 107, East – Plot No 127, Rajni Nashine’s house to Plot No 125 to Plot No 150 Mahant’s house to Karuna Bhawan to Sagar Kirana, South East – Sagar Kirana, South West – Dnyaneshwar Mandir.