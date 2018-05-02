Corona in Nagpur: 989 new cases, 46 fresh deaths

Nagpur: The novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) continues to spread in Nagpur as the district witnessed 989 new corona positive cases and claimed 46 lives on Thursday. With this, the cumulative number reached 17722 including 255 out side Nagpur district.

An incline in the number of death was reported today with 46 patients succumbing to the infection. The total fatality count has now gone up to 625. From the total deaths 455 deaths from the city and 96 from rural and rest 74 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

989 patients were tested at IGGMC (190), GMC (21), AIIMS (136), NEERI (1), MAFSU (38), Private Lab (243), Antigen (360) and other (0).

Significant numbers of recovered patience was also seen today as 1235 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8664 out of which 1028 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached to 48.89%.