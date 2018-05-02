Corona in Nagpur : 7 new cases emerge, total at 227

Nagpur: With seven more positive cases for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Saturday morning, the numbers of patients have surged to 277 in Nagpur.

All seven of them were placed under institutional quarantine facilities. Five of them have Mominpura connection, while one each from Rameshwari and Parvati Nagar. Though, the virus borne disease has claimed three lives in the city, over 60 patients have also been successfully treated with the COVID-19 in the Second Capital of the State.

Second positive in Parvati Nagar:

After the death of a 22-year-old youth owing to Corona Virus, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation Chief, Tukaram Munde has directed the mass quarantined drive in the area to contain the outrage of global pandemic. Following which one person tested positive for the virus borne disease on Saturday.