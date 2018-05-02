Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280

Nagpur: With three more positive cases for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the numbers of patients have surged to 280 in Nagpur by Saturday afternoon. All three were placed under institutional quarantine facilities.

Earlier, seven patients were also tested positive for the virus borne disease. Five of them have Mominpura connection, while one each from Rameshwari and Parvati Nagar.

Though, the virus borne disease has claimed three lives in the city, total 70 patients have also been successfully treated with the COVID-19 in the Second Capital of the State.