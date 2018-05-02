Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 9th, 2020

    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280

    Nagpur: With three more positive cases for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the numbers of patients have surged to 280 in Nagpur by Saturday afternoon. All three were placed under institutional quarantine facilities.

    Earlier, seven patients were also tested positive for the virus borne disease. Five of them have Mominpura connection, while one each from Rameshwari and Parvati Nagar.

    Though, the virus borne disease has claimed three lives in the city, total 70 patients have also been successfully treated with the COVID-19 in the Second Capital of the State.


