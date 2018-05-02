Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
Nagpur: Patients infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) touched 300 by Tuesday morning. Two patients placed under institutional quarantine facilities reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease. The patients include a 52-year-old Mominpura based man and a 42-year-old from Satranjipura.
On Monday, one more youth from Pandhrabodi succumbed to Coronavirus, while the total number of deaths in Nagpur reached to four. The total cases of virus borne disease have jumped to 300.
Though, global pandemic has claimed four lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is, over 96 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home.