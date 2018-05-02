Corona cases at 315 in Nagpur, See Chart of Area effected

Nagpur: Patients infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) touched 315 by Thursday evening, revealed the data tabled by District Administration. On Thursday, only one patient placed under institutional quarantine facilities reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease.

Though, global pandemic has claimed four lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is, 112 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home. On Monday, one youth from Pandhrabodi succumbed to Coronavirus.

So far Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth, Hanuman Nagar, Dantoli, Nehru Nagar, Gandhibagh, Satranjipura, Lakadganj, Aasi Nagar and Mangalwari have been identified as the hotspots of the city.