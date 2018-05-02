Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 14th, 2020

    Corona cases at 315 in Nagpur, See Chart of Area effected

    Nagpur: Patients infected with novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) touched 315 by Thursday evening, revealed the data tabled by District Administration. On Thursday, only one patient placed under institutional quarantine facilities reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease.

    Though, global pandemic has claimed four lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is, 112 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home. On Monday, one youth from Pandhrabodi succumbed to Coronavirus.

    So far Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth, Hanuman Nagar, Dantoli, Nehru Nagar, Gandhibagh, Satranjipura, Lakadganj, Aasi Nagar and Mangalwari have been identified as the hotspots of the city.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    वीडियो : ‘ डरना मना है ‘ गुंडों के लिए, कुख्यात के हाथ में पिस्टल
    वीडियो : ‘ डरना मना है ‘ गुंडों के लिए, कुख्यात के हाथ में पिस्टल
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    Trending News
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Featured News
    Corona creeps into Kharbi, 3 more positive, total cases at 318
    Corona creeps into Kharbi, 3 more positive, total cases at 318
    Corona cases at 315 in Nagpur, See Chart of Area effected
    Corona cases at 315 in Nagpur, See Chart of Area effected
    Trending In Nagpur
    Corona creeps into Kharbi, 3 more positive, total cases at 318
    Corona creeps into Kharbi, 3 more positive, total cases at 318
    वीडियो : ‘ डरना मना है ‘ गुंडों के लिए, कुख्यात के हाथ में पिस्टल
    वीडियो : ‘ डरना मना है ‘ गुंडों के लिए, कुख्यात के हाथ में पिस्टल
    Corona cases at 315 in Nagpur, See Chart of Area effected
    Corona cases at 315 in Nagpur, See Chart of Area effected
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Praveen Datke,Uddhav, 7 others elected unopposed to council
    Praveen Datke,Uddhav, 7 others elected unopposed to council
    Nagpur Police rejoin over 13,000 migrant workers with their families
    Nagpur Police rejoin over 13,000 migrant workers with their families
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one
    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145