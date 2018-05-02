Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 11th, 2021

    Corona blast in Nagpur: Around 2,000 test positive in single day

    Nagpur: In yet another steep rise in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases in Nagpur, as many 1,979 patients tested positive for the virus borne disease on Thursday. Besides, 10 people succumbed to pandemic in the day.

    With the latest developments, total cases now stands at 1,64,032 while the numbers of deaths have reached 4,425 mark. So far, 1,46,419 persons have successfully cured with the Coronavirus.

    It is pertinent to mention that amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21.

    “Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21,” Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday, adding that the essential services will continue in the district.

