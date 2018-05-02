2 from Rajasthan arrested for using unique modus operandi to seal from SBI ATMs in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the squad of Nagpur Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1, Noorul Hasan nabbed two Rajasthan based men for sealing ₹6.75 lakh from various ATMs including couple of State Bank of India (SBI) using unique modus operandi, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar here on Tuesday.

CP Kumar was addressing press conference at Police Gymkhana, Civil Lines. Additional CPs Navinchadra Reddy, Dilip Zalke and Sunil Phulari, along with DCP Noorul Hasan DCP Vinita S, DCP Neelotpal and DCP Gajanan Rajmane were prominently present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that two fraudsters made 23 transactions from SBI’s ATM near VNIT in Bajaj Nagar area on June 14, but the transactions were not registered in the banking system. Second such incident occurred in the same day where, ₹ 10,000 were withdrawn from SBI’s ATM in Lakadganj area. The bank system registered the entry as ‘transaction failed’, but the cash was dispensed from the machine. Both the incidents had revealed the fact that the fraudsters are technically sound and their unique modus operandi is leaving the police clueless.

Following the series of such incidents, a special team headed by DCP Noorul Hasan monitored the probe. The cops identified two suspects travelling through Hyundai Creta. Cops subsequently check the fasttag of the vehicle which led cops to Rajasthan. Cops nabbed accused identified as Kaniz Khan wald Abdul Gaffoor (26) and Mohammad Talim Umar Mohammad (23), both residents of Palval in Jaipur district.