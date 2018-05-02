Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe, bust rave party

Nagpur: After a brief hiatus, the rave parties appear to have been popping out of hibernation in Nagpur. City’s Sadar, once a hot bed of such extravagant affairs, is back in news as DCP Zone 2 cracked down on a rave party late Saturday night at The Locals Bar & Cafe located at Mount road in Sadar. Many young boys and girls, under the influence of liquor and other substances were detained.

Police reportedly received secret information about the activities at Locals Bar. Following the tip off the police team raided the bar and unearthed the revelry.

More details are awaited.

