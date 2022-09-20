Cops raid Gulshan Pan Palace & Cafe in Pachpaoli, bust illegal hookah parlour

Advertisement

Nagpur: A special squad of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Zone-3 of Nagpur police on Monday raided Gulshan Pan Palace and Cafe in Pachpaoli area and busted a hookah parlour being run illegally from there.

The raiding cops arrested the owner of the Cafe Shaheed Akhtar Ahmed Ali Ansari (32), resident of Plot No. 427, Teka Nai Basti, Siddharth Nagar under Pachpaoli police jurisdiction.

According to police, the CIU Zone 3 Squad In-Charge Jitesh Arvelli received information through an undercover informant that an illegal hookah parlour was being run in a secret room at Gulshan Pan Palace & Cafe in Pachpaoli police area.

Acting on the tip-off, Aravelli and Constables Vinod Gavai, Ashish Ambade, Atul Charde, Rajesh Bendekar and API Vikrant Tharkar and Women Constables of Pachpaoli Police Station raided the Cafe on Monday. The cops found some boys and girls enjoying hookah but ran away after seeing the raiding cops.

After detaining the Cafe owner Shaheed Akhtar Ahmed Ali Ansari, the cops searched the secret room and found a total of 2 Hookah Pots, 2 Pipes, and 19 different types of 68 copper hookah flavour boxes in the the room. When the accused was asked from where he got this flavoured tobacco, he gave vague answers. He said that he has been secretly running the hookah parlour for the past 2 months.

The main accused was detained and a case was registered against the accused under COTPA Act at Pachpaoli Police Station and he was placed under arrest. Further investigation is underway.

The action was carried out under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Gajanan Rajmane.

