Nagpur: Acting swiftly on secret inputs, a team Lakadganj police on Monday raided a brothel in the infamous Red Light — Ganga Jamuna — operating during pandemic and round up customers and pimps.

The team of Lakadganj police raided the brothel at around 12 pm and found the pimps providing physical sevices despite pandemic norms in placed. Following which cops have booked the pimps and also rounded up costumers.