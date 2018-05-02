Cops gear up for stringent weekend lockdown; flouting norms will attract stern action: CP Amitesh Kumar

Nagpur: As Second Capital of the State has set to go into weekend lockdown starting from Friday evening, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has warned strict action for not complying with norms issued by the State Government here on Friday.

“Nagpur Police have prepaid a full proof blueprint for the week-long lockdown. The sum of 66 nakabandi points will be established within the city. Those who will be found roaming sans any valid cause will face stern action at the hands of cops,” CP Amitesh Kumar said.

With the authorities announcing fresh set of restrictions earlier this week, CP Kumar and other senior officers in Friday morning went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Mominoura to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the stringent lockdown.

CP Amitesh Kumar has also urged the Nagpurains to follow the guidelines issued by the District Administration and to remain indoors unless any emergency occurs. Besides, the Top Cop also stressed on wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitisers in public places to control the spread of the deadly virus.



