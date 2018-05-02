Ranjit Safelkar killed wife’s paramour in 2007, disguised incident as car accident using Raju Bhadre’s help

Nagpur: 14-years after Vishal Paisadeli (32), was killed in what was seemingly a road accident death, turned out to be a brutal murder. Notorious goon Ranjit Safelkar had planned the murder following Paisadeli’s illicit relationship with his wife. Safelkar, the main accused had roped-in his three-four accomplices to commit the crime and disguised the incident as car accident using goon Raju Bhadre’s help, informed Senior Nagpur offical here, on Friday.

In the hit-and-run case that took place on March 22, 2007 on under Khaparkheda Police jurisdiction, Paisadeli, a resident of Kamsari Bazar, under old Kamptee jurisdiction was reportedly killed after being dashed from a recklessly driven Scorpio from behind. Following the probe, Khaparkheda cops booked the accused driver for causing death due to negligence. When the matter went to court, one Gourav Zade appeared as the accused driver and the matter was later compromised hence acquitting the accused.

However, in the latest breakthrough made by the Nagpur Crime Branch, the cops found out that Paisadeli who used to work for Safelkar had devolved extramarital relationship with his wife. Irked over which Safelkar decided to eliminate him. Safelkar later conspired to kill Paisadeli and roped in Hemant Gorkha, Tushar Dahal, Sanjay Bhadre, and Shrikant Sambare in the crime.

Safelkar had assigned some work to Paisadeli and asked him to rush to Khaparkheda on March 22, 2007. Later, Safelkar and Gorkha, who was driving the Scorpio (MH/31/CM/6296) followed him. Paisadeli was crossing Waregaon road when the accused rammed the SUV on the bike driven by Paisadeli with intentions to kill him.

With severe injuries Paisadeli succumbed to the grievous injuries on the spot. Later, Safelkar produced Zade, a close aide of Raju Bhadre as a driver. The duo had also paid him ₹50,000. The accused had also paid the spouse of deceased ₹4.5 lakh to remain quite, informed sources.

Nagpur Police are now exploring legal options to resume case proceedings as the same case was already closed by the court.



