Cops bust sex racket in Ramdaspeth spa, rescue two women

Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Social Security Branch of Crime Branch on Tuesday busted a flesh trade racket being operated from Nirvana Beauty Spa near Care Hospital on Wardha Road in Ramdaspeth and rescued two young women dragged into prostitution by pimps.

Cops arrested the spa manager Agradeep Vimalkumar Das (20) and booked two others in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, police sent a decoy customer to spa and caught Das red-handed when he accepted Rs 2,200 and provided a young woman to him.

The spa was started in January 2021. Its owner Vibhutibaba Bisanbaba is from West Bengal. Das was running the prostitution racket under the guise of the massage parlour and the young girls were being supplied to him by one Gauravdas Biswas.

Cops registered a case under relevant sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act against Das and others at Sitabuldi Police Station.