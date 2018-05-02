ACB nabs Sonegaon Traffic Constable accepting Rs 500 bribe

Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) on Tuesday nabbed a Traffic Constable Bipin Shankarrao Mahajan red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from an autorick- shaw driver.

The autorickshaw driver was taking a U-turn towards Sitabuldi direction at Shankar Nagar Square on May 10. Suddenly, an ambulance hit his autorickshaw. Ambulance driver and autorick- shaw driver themselves settled the matter.

Constable Mahajan (32), attached to Traffic Division (Sonegaon), deployed at Shankar Nagar Square came and threatened to detain his autorickshaw. Mahajan issued him a challan of Rs 200 as he was not having his licence with him. After asking him to pay the challan at the Traffic Branch, Mahajan demanded Rs 500 from him.

He threatened to impound his vehicle and again issue a challan of Rs 2000 if he failed to give him Rs 500. The autorickshaw driver then lodged a complaint at ACB office. Subsequently, bureau officers verified the complaint and trapped Mahajan.

ACB sleuths registered a case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against Mahajan at Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

The trap was laid by DySP Naresh Parve, NPCs Laxman Parteti, Bhagwat Wankhede, Sachin Kinhekar and Shariq Sheikh under the supervision of SP (ACB) Rashmi Nandedkar and Additional SP Milind Totre