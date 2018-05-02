Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police on Tuesday busted a gambling den being operated under Narkhed police jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers. Cops have also recovered over Rs 16,000 in the raid.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ratanlal Santosh Tagde (51), Gajanan Gangaram Thakur (42), Pankaj Gulabrao Chapekar (27), Vinayak Kundlik Zade (38), Akash Ravi and Sandeep Baburao Kalbande (38), all residents of Narkhed.

All the accused have been booked under relevant Sections of Prevention of Gambling Act and placed under arrest.

The raid and arrest was made by Local Crime Branch PI Anil Jittawar, API Jitendra Vairagade, PSIs Narendra Gaurkhede, Javed Sheikh, Assistant PSI Sharma, constables Rajendra Sanodiya, Parde, Dongre, Bhaurao under the guidance of Nagpur Rural SP Rakesh Ola and Acting DySP Sanjay Purandare.

