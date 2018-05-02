Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested

    Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police on Tuesday busted a gambling den being operated under Narkhed police jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers. Cops have also recovered over Rs 16,000 in the raid.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Ratanlal Santosh Tagde (51), Gajanan Gangaram Thakur (42), Pankaj Gulabrao Chapekar (27), Vinayak Kundlik Zade (38), Akash Ravi and Sandeep Baburao Kalbande (38), all residents of Narkhed.

    All the accused have been booked under relevant Sections of Prevention of Gambling Act and placed under arrest.

    The raid and arrest was made by Local Crime Branch PI Anil Jittawar, API Jitendra Vairagade, PSIs Narendra Gaurkhede, Javed Sheikh, Assistant PSI Sharma, constables Rajendra Sanodiya, Parde, Dongre, Bhaurao under the guidance of Nagpur Rural SP Rakesh Ola and Acting DySP Sanjay Purandare.

    Attachments area



    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road
    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road
    कौटुंबिक प्रकरणांचा जलदगतीने निपटारा होईल – न्या.व्ही.एम.देशपांडे
    कौटुंबिक प्रकरणांचा जलदगतीने निपटारा होईल – न्या.व्ही.एम.देशपांडे
    NMC’s Lakadganj Zone set to become tanker-free
    NMC’s Lakadganj Zone set to become tanker-free
    जुगार अड्ड्यावर छापा सहा जुगारऱ्यांना पकडले
    जुगार अड्ड्यावर छापा सहा जुगारऱ्यांना पकडले
    RTMNU V-C assures BJYM to hold re-exam for students who failed to appear
    RTMNU V-C assures BJYM to hold re-exam for students who failed to appear
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145