Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 14th, 2020

    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut

    Nagpur: Maharashtra energy minister Dr Nitin Raut on Wednesday said that foul play or sabotage by external forces cannot be ruled out in connection with the power outage in Mumbai and other parts of the state on October 12.

    Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to Tata’s incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central and Western railway lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Monday.

    “Possibility of foul play/sabotage cannot be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai on Monday,” Raut said on Twitter.

    Taking serious cognisance of a massive power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered an immediate probe.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road
    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road
    कौटुंबिक प्रकरणांचा जलदगतीने निपटारा होईल – न्या.व्ही.एम.देशपांडे
    कौटुंबिक प्रकरणांचा जलदगतीने निपटारा होईल – न्या.व्ही.एम.देशपांडे
    NMC’s Lakadganj Zone set to become tanker-free
    NMC’s Lakadganj Zone set to become tanker-free
    जुगार अड्ड्यावर छापा सहा जुगारऱ्यांना पकडले
    जुगार अड्ड्यावर छापा सहा जुगारऱ्यांना पकडले
    RTMNU V-C assures BJYM to hold re-exam for students who failed to appear
    RTMNU V-C assures BJYM to hold re-exam for students who failed to appear
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145