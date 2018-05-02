Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut

Nagpur: Maharashtra energy minister Dr Nitin Raut on Wednesday said that foul play or sabotage by external forces cannot be ruled out in connection with the power outage in Mumbai and other parts of the state on October 12.

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to Tata’s incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central and Western railway lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Monday.

“Possibility of foul play/sabotage cannot be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai on Monday,” Raut said on Twitter.

Taking serious cognisance of a massive power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered an immediate probe.





