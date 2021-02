Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police on Wednesday booked a youth for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

The victim told police that Nikhil Manoj Shingnapure (19), a resident of Shrikrishna Nagar, Zingabai Takli,be friended her On January 10, he raped her.

Following the complaint lodgedbythe19-year-oldvictim, police registered a case under Sections 376(1) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nikhil.

Further investigations are underway.