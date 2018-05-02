Cops arrest two vehicle-lifters, recover stolen two-wheelers

Nagpur: PACHPAOLI Police arrested two vehicle-lifters and recovered stolen Honda Dream Yuga motorcycle (MH-21/EH-2021) worth Rs 50,000 and a Honda Activa (MH-31/ET-7642) worth Rs 50,000 from their possession.

Identified as Swapnil alias Monu Bhimrao Naik (32) and Shubham alias Shooter Shyamrao alias Shyamu Neware (25), the accused are the residents of Sevadal Nagar, Bhande Plot.

Both the accused were in Central Jail. Cops came to know that accused duo had stolen the two vehicles from Pachpaoli and Jaripatka areas. Police then arrested the accused duo after obtaining their production warrant and recovered the two stolen vehicles from them.

The arrests and recovery were made by Senior PI Kishor Nagrale, PI Mukund Thakre, PSI Arvind Shinde and constabulary staff under the supervision of DCP (Zone III) Lohit Matani and ACP (Lakadganj Division) R Pardesi.