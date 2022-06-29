Cops arrest two for EV battery thefts in Beltarodi

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police arrested two men, including a technician of Khapri-based Electric Vehicles (EVs) showroom, for allegedly stealing batteries and chargers from the firm to the tune of Rs 2.10 lakh.
Based on the complaint lodged by Kalinda Sadashiv Avangan (41), owner of Shree Govind Kripa Automobile in Khapri, cops have booked accused employee Sarang alias Yash Vilas Dongre, a resident of Nalanda Buddha Vihar, Jaitala and his aide Mangesh Sanjayrao Thakre (23), a resident of Ekatma Nagar, Jaitala under Sections 381, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.
According to police sources, Dongre, a technician at Shree Govind Kripa Automobile had stolen three batteries and a charger of Joy e-bikes collectively worth Rs 2.10 lakh between June 10 and 26, this year. As the batteries went missing, the complainant Kalinda, a resident of Shiv Elite Society, Beltarodi checked the CCTV footage. During which, she found that Dongre had stolen batteries and charger on various occasions. Following which she lodged a complaint with Beltarodi Police.
Acting swiftly on the input, cops nabbed the accused duo and recovered stolen goods.
Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Yadav, PSI Avinash Karad, Police Constables Tejram Devle, Avinash Thakre, Minild Patle, NPCs Prashant Sonulkar, Suhas Shigane of Beltarodi Police made the arrest.