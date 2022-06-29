Cops arrest two for EV battery thefts in Beltarodi

Advertisement

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police arrested two men, including a technician of Khapri-based Electric Vehicles (EVs) showroom, for allegedly stealing batteries and chargers from the firm to the tune of Rs 2.10 lakh.

Based on the complaint lodged by Kalinda Sadashiv Avangan (41), owner of Shree Govind Kripa Automobile in Khapri, cops have booked accused employee Sarang alias Yash Vilas Dongre, a resident of Nalanda Buddha Vihar, Jaitala and his aide Mangesh Sanjayrao Thakre (23), a resident of Ekatma Nagar, Jaitala under Sections 381, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.