Cops Arrest Drug Smuggler Near Gitanjali Square, Seize MD Powder

Nagpur: In a swift operation, Ganeshpeth Police arrested a drug smuggler near Gitanjali Square on Central Avenue. The authorities seized Mephedrone (MD) powder from the accused’s possession.

The smuggler, identified as 37-year-old Amol Rambhau Srirao, a resident of Srikrishna Nagar, Wathoda, was apprehended after a tip-off. Senior Police Inspector Machhindra Pandit of Ganeshpeth Police Station received information about Amol’s arrival at Gitanjali Square with a consignment of MD powder intended for sale. Based on this intelligence, Officer Venkatesh Nulgondawar led the operation and successfully arrested Amol.

From his possession, police recovered 7.70 grams of MD powder, a mobile phone, and a scooter, all valued at approximately Rs 1.25 lakh. Authorities are continuing their efforts to track down his accomplice, identified as Harshad.

