Beltarodi Police Files Chargesheet in 13 Hours in Molestation Case

Nagpur: In a swift response to a molestation complaint, Beltarodi Police Station filed a chargesheet within just 13 hours of receiving the report. The accused, Atul Manohar Tannirwar (49), a driving instructor and owner of Maa Kanyakya Driving School in Omkar Nagar, allegedly molested a woman under the pretense of teaching her to ride a two-wheeler.

The incident occurred on Monday when the woman approached the school to learn driving. Instead of taking her to a designated driving track, Atul took her to a secluded area near Velahari village, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately. Shocked and angered, the woman confronted him and later reported the incident to the police.

Recognizing the seriousness of the complaint, Senior Police Inspector Mukund Kawade promptly registered a molestation case under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused. The police swiftly recorded the woman’s statement, visited the crime scene, gathered evidence, and collected digital proof.

The rapid response aligns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 7-point plan to ensure the safety of women and girls. Commissioner of Police Dr. R. K. Singal has directed all police stations to act promptly in such cases.

The investigation team, led by WPI Rupali Bawankar and supported by ASI Snehlata Jaibhaye and other officers, ensured efficient case handling. PI Kawade expressed confidence in the strength of the evidence submitted to the court.

The police’s swift and decisive action reflects their commitment to women’s safety and justice.

