Cool ride: Nagpurians opting for AC buses of NMC’s Aapli Bus fleet

Nagpur: The air-conditioned buses being operated by NMC’s Aapli Bus are gaining popularity slowly and steadily. As many as 3,000 passengers or 2.85% of the 1.05 lakh passengers approximately of Aapli Bus are commuting in 15 air-conditioned midi buses daily.

On January 9, the NMC launched the 15 air-conditioned Aapli Bus service on six routes — Hingna, Pardi, Kanhan, Airport, Butibori and Dabha — and makes 130 odd trips approximately daily. In the last one month (from January 9 to February 9), the average earning per km of these AC run buses comes to around Rs 18, while earning per bus is around Rs 3,054 daily (AC buses), said a senior official from the NMC’s Transport Department. The NMC is operating the nearly 370 odd Aapli Bus fleet. On an average, 1 lakh plus commuters ride on the Aapli Bus fleet.

These 15 AC buses have a seating capacity of 30 and can accommodate 15 standing commuters. It is fitted with an LMO battery, which on a single charge, can run up to 120 km. To ensure uninterrupted operation of these air conditioned buses, the NMC is ensuring their charging during lean hours, especially at night and during afternoon hours.

Commuters expressed satisfaction about the AC buses and pointed out that the city requires more such buses especially on busy and long routes like Kalmeshwar, Khaparkheda and Butibori. The existing facility is very limited, admitted the NMC official.

PMI to deliver 15 of 144 AC buses next month:

The NMC approved the prototype inspection of the AC bus manufactured by PMI Electro Mobility Options in January. The firm, which secured a contract from the NMC to supply and operate 144 electric buses along with charging infrastructure, will deliver the AC buses in four phases. The first lot of 15 air conditioned buses will join the Aapli Bus fleet by March end, a report said.

Besides this, the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation is also providing another fleet of 25 air conditioned buses to NMC’s Transport Department. Work order has already been placed to Tata Motors Limited, the report said.

