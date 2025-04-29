Controversy Surrounds Private Bus Stop Approval in Nagpur’s Dhantoli

Advertisement



Nagpur, — A recent decision to permit a private bus stop in Dhantoli, a central locality in Nagpur, has sparked controversy among residents and city officials. Concerns have been raised regarding the legality and transparency of the approval process.​

The bus stop, reportedly established without comprehensive consultation with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Transport Department, has led to questions about adherence to urban planning regulations. Residents have expressed worries about potential traffic congestion and safety hazards due to the increased movement of private buses in the area.​

This incident is not isolated. In November 2023, the NMC’s Dharampeth zone permitted a circus company to utilize seven acres of the Mor Bhavan bus stop premises, a decision that faced objections from the NMC’s transport department, which was not consulted. ​

The Times of India

The recurring bypassing of the transport department in such decisions has raised concerns about the coordination between different municipal departments. Citizens and officials alike are calling for a more transparent and consultative approach to urban planning, especially concerning public transportation infrastructure.​

As the situation develops, stakeholders are urging the NMC to review the approval processes for such projects to ensure they align with the city’s broader transportation and urban development plans.​

