Contempt Case: Secretary Vinita Singhal Appears in HC, Exempted After Affidavit

Nagpur: In response to a contempt petition for failing to comply with a High Court order, Vinita Singhal, Secretary of the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department, was required to appear before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. However, after submitting an affidavit, the court granted her exemption from personal appearance in future hearings.

The case pertains to the implementation of a state government notification dated March 2, 2019, which mandated timely benefits to teachers under a structured career progression scheme. When the promised benefits were not provided, Anil Jadhav and others filed a writ petition in the High Court.

After hearing the petition, the court had, on November 2, 2023, ordered the state to grant the benefits within four months. With the directive still unfulfilled, the petitioners filed a contempt plea. Following this, the court directed Respondent No. 1, Secretary Vinita Singhal, to appear in person.

Background of the Case

The petitioners highlighted earlier High Court rulings in related cases — Writ Petition No. 7123/2017 (Vikas B. Jadhav & Ors. vs. State of Maharashtra & Ors.) dated January 15, 2018, and Writ Petition No. 7118/2017 (Gopal Anand Shinde vs. State of Maharashtra & Ors.) dated November 25, 2019 — under which similar benefits were granted. The March 2, 2019 notification revised the Assured Career Progression Scheme (ACPS) in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, entitling eligible teachers to benefits after 10, 20, and 30 years of service. The revised scheme was effective from January 1, 2016.

Court’s Previous Order

After hearing both parties, the court had previously directed the concerned authorities to evaluate the petitioners’ eligibility for the second stage benefit under the revised ACPS, as per the 2019 notification and other relevant circulars. This evaluation was to be completed within eight weeks of receiving the order. If found eligible, benefits were to be granted within four months.

Due to the non-implementation of this order, the contempt petition was filed. With Secretary Singhal now submitting an affidavit, the court has temporarily relieved her from appearing in subsequent hearings.

