    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021

    Constable suspended over molestation charge

    Nagpur: A constable attached to Police Headquarters was suspended by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on the charges of molestation. The accused is identified as Ravi Tiwari (35), a resident of Mankapur. He was attached to Police Headquarters.

    According to police, two teenage sisters, on February 21, met Tiwari at the HQ and inquired about how to join the police force. Tiwari allegedly promised to train them so that they would easily crack the recruitment test. From the next day, Tiwari used to stand at a Paan Shop near the house of the girls and stared at them while smoking cigarettes.

    Parents of the girls grew suspicious over the activities of the constable. On Sunday, the accused cop entered the house of the girls and inquired about them. The parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Tiwari at Gittikhadan Police Station on Monday. An offence under provisions of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered by police and arrested him.

    Following registration of a molestation case against the accused constable Tiwari, the Commissioner of Police suspended him.

