Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    359 million people given Covid vaccine worldwide

    At least 132 countries and territories have administered more than 359 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far.

    As per the data provided by Our World In Data citied by The New York Times, 359,460,397 doses have been administered and as many as 4.7 persons have been vaccinated per 100 people. In the US, as many as 135,847,835 doses have been delivered and 109,081,860 doses have been administered. 71,054,445 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 38,335,432 persons have been completely vaccinated, as per US Centres for Disease Control.

    In the UK, 24,453,221 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 1,610,280 people have received their second dose of the vaccine as well, as per the figures provided by the government.

    In India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 3,29,47,432 doses have been administered in the country of which 2,70,79,484 people have received the first dose while 58,67,948 people have received the second dose.

    According to Our World In Data, 9,374,827 people have been vaccinated in Israel at a rate of 106 persons per 100 people.

    However, vaccine rollout in Europe has slowed down as Denmark, Iceland and Norway have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine while the European Union’s medicines regulator investigates whether the shot could be linked to a number of reports of blood clots, as reported by CNN.

    Trending In Nagpur
    As Nagpur cops turn heat, many hardcore goons take shelter in other states
    As Nagpur cops turn heat, many hardcore goons take shelter in other states
    Constable suspended over molestation charge
    Constable suspended over molestation charge
    अजनी में रेलवे कर्मचारी की हादसे में मौत
    अजनी में रेलवे कर्मचारी की हादसे में मौत
    Trackman run over by Duranto at Ajni
    Trackman run over by Duranto at Ajni
    NMC “again” neglects coaching classes amid lockdown
    NMC “again” neglects coaching classes amid lockdown
    NMC’s proposed budget for 2021-22 on March 17
    NMC’s proposed budget for 2021-22 on March 17
    Thane Police implicated PI Ashok Meshram sans his name in suicide note of Child Development Project Officer
    Thane Police implicated PI Ashok Meshram sans his name in suicide note of Child Development Project Officer
    Sex racket busted in Wathoda, married woman rescued
    Sex racket busted in Wathoda, married woman rescued
    Teenage boy meets watery grave while bathing in Koradi lake
    Teenage boy meets watery grave while bathing in Koradi lake
    Nagpur: Ex-Dy Mayor’s son held for gambling with 12 others
    Nagpur: Ex-Dy Mayor’s son held for gambling with 12 others
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145