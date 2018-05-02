Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019

Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries

Nagpur: The police constable deployed at Hudkeshwar police station reportedly killed in a road mishap on Thursday night. NCP Bhaskar Hanumante died on the spot while his two friends sustained severe injuries in the mishap reported on Umred-Nagpur road.

According to sources, the trio had went to Umred for some private work. On their way to return Hanumante reportedly lost control on the vehicle near Advani dhaba and rammed it into nearby tree.

Owing to impact the cop died on the stop while his to friends were severely injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital.
Further details awaited

Happening Nagpur
Nagpurians treasure bond at ‘Friendship Arena 2k19’ bash
Nagpurians treasure bond at ‘Friendship Arena 2k19’ bash
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Nagpur Crime News
Sadar police unearth illegal hookah parlour flourishing at Thikana-Restro Lounge
Sadar police unearth illegal hookah parlour flourishing at Thikana-Restro Lounge
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Maharashtra News
नागरिकांची कामे आता देवलापार येथेच होतील : पालकमंत्री
नागरिकांची कामे आता देवलापार येथेच होतील : पालकमंत्री
समाजातील गरीब माणसाला लाभ देणे ही आमची जबाबदारी : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
समाजातील गरीब माणसाला लाभ देणे ही आमची जबाबदारी : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
महा मेट्रो एवं उर्जा दक्षता सेवा लिमिटेड के बीच समझौता
महा मेट्रो एवं उर्जा दक्षता सेवा लिमिटेड के बीच समझौता
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रकल्प आपसी समन्वय से पूर्ण करेंगे : डॉ. सोनवणे
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रकल्प आपसी समन्वय से पूर्ण करेंगे : डॉ. सोनवणे
Trending News
Now J&K will also get fruits of development: PM
Now J&K will also get fruits of development: PM
After aerial survey Maha CM meets flood affected
After aerial survey Maha CM meets flood affected
Featured News
Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries
Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Trending In Nagpur
Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries
Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries
नागरिकांची कामे आता देवलापार येथेच होतील : पालकमंत्री
नागरिकांची कामे आता देवलापार येथेच होतील : पालकमंत्री
समाजातील गरीब माणसाला लाभ देणे ही आमची जबाबदारी : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
समाजातील गरीब माणसाला लाभ देणे ही आमची जबाबदारी : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Sadar police unearth illegal hookah parlour flourishing at Thikana-Restro Lounge
Sadar police unearth illegal hookah parlour flourishing at Thikana-Restro Lounge
महा मेट्रो एवं उर्जा दक्षता सेवा लिमिटेड के बीच समझौता
महा मेट्रो एवं उर्जा दक्षता सेवा लिमिटेड के बीच समझौता
जागतिक आदिवासी दिनानिमित्त राज्यस्तरीय गौरव सोहळयाचे आयोजन
जागतिक आदिवासी दिनानिमित्त राज्यस्तरीय गौरव सोहळयाचे आयोजन
‘महापौर चषक’ वंदे मातरम् समूहगान स्पर्धा आजपासून
‘महापौर चषक’ वंदे मातरम् समूहगान स्पर्धा आजपासून
महापौरांसह पदाधिका-यांनी भरले स्वच्छता शुल्क
महापौरांसह पदाधिका-यांनी भरले स्वच्छता शुल्क
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रकल्प आपसी समन्वय से पूर्ण करेंगे : डॉ. सोनवणे
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रकल्प आपसी समन्वय से पूर्ण करेंगे : डॉ. सोनवणे
पवनी येथे लवकरच महावितरण चे कार्यालय सुरू करणार- पालकमंत्री
पवनी येथे लवकरच महावितरण चे कार्यालय सुरू करणार- पालकमंत्री
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145