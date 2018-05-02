Constable killed in road accident, friends sustain severe injuries

Nagpur: The police constable deployed at Hudkeshwar police station reportedly killed in a road mishap on Thursday night. NCP Bhaskar Hanumante died on the spot while his two friends sustained severe injuries in the mishap reported on Umred-Nagpur road.

According to sources, the trio had went to Umred for some private work. On their way to return Hanumante reportedly lost control on the vehicle near Advani dhaba and rammed it into nearby tree.

Owing to impact the cop died on the stop while his to friends were severely injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Further details awaited