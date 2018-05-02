Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Thu, Oct 24th, 2019

Cong’s Dr Nitin Raut wins Nagpur North seat

Nitin Raut

Nagpur: Dr Nitin Raut of Congress won from North Nagpur by trouncing BJP Dr Milind Mane in the crucial constituency. Raut wrested the seat from BJP which had won it in 2014 Assembly elections.Raut was leading by 16494 votes after 9th round and was certian to romp home.

Raut emerged triumphant in a triangular fight in North Nagpur seat. Dr Nitin Raut is Working President of Congress’s SC Cell. BSP candidate Suresh Sakhare, who State President of party, gave a tough fight. Earlier BSP had focused with full force on North Nagpur.

In fact Mayawati, BSP Supremo, addressed one rally that evoked a good response. Dr Raut had won from the constituency for 3 consecutive times in the past.

