BJP’s Mohan Mate scrambles to victory in Nagpur South

Nagpur: In a closely contested poll battle, BJP’s Mohan Mate scrambled to victory in Nagpur South constituency. Mohan Mate was leading by 1600 votes against Congress candidate Girish Pandav after 21st round of counting of votes.

In this constituency both Congress’s Pandav and BJP’s Mate were new. In the sense neither BJP continued Sudhakar Kohale, sitting MLA, nor Congress brought Satish Chaturvedi who stood second last time.

Mohan Mate had won from this constituency in 1995 but then BJP had offered this seat to Shiv Sena constantly and Mate contested as rebel candidate.

His only plus point was during all these years he didn’t not lose a touch with the constituency. Though Pandav was carrying legacy of his late father Krishnarao Pandav he did not have experience of contesting any election, which clearly seems to backfire at Congress.