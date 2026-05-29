Congress Workers Clash With Police in Nagpur; Several Detained

Congress Protest Against Inflation and Unemployment Turns Tense in Nagpur; Several Workers Detained

Nagpur: The Congress party on Friday staged a massive protest march to the District Collector’s Office in Nagpur against rising inflation, increasing unemployment, and the continuous hike in prices of essential commodities. The demonstration turned tense after a scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police personnel, leading to the detention of several protesters.

A large number of Congress leaders, Youth Congress members, Mahila Congress activists, and party workers from across the district gathered in the city from the morning hours. Carrying banners and placards, protesters raised slogans against the policies of both the Central and State governments.

Slogans such as “Reduce Inflation,” “Provide Jobs to Youth,” and “Listen to the Voice of Common Citizens” echoed throughout the area as demonstrators demanded immediate action on issues affecting the public.

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The march was organized to submit a memorandum to the District Collector highlighting concerns over soaring prices, unemployment, and the financial burden faced by ordinary citizens. However, heavy police deployment had already been arranged near the Collectorate, with barricades placed to prevent protesters from advancing further.

Tensions escalated when some Congress workers attempted to cross the barricades. This led to a brief confrontation and pushing between protesters and police personnel, creating a chaotic situation near the protest site.

As slogans intensified and the crowd continued to push forward, police moved quickly to bring the situation under control. Several Congress workers were detained and removed from the area to prevent further escalation.

A strong police presence remained in place throughout the protest, and the situation was eventually brought under control.

Speaking during the agitation, Congress leaders accused the government of ignoring the concerns of ordinary citizens.

“Inflation has made daily life increasingly difficult for common people, while rising unemployment has left thousands of young people frustrated. The government has failed to address these issues, forcing us to take our protest to the streets,” Congress leaders said.

The protest is part of a broader campaign by the party to highlight economic challenges faced by citizens and to demand immediate measures to control inflation and create employment opportunities.

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