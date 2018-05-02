Congress MP Rajiv Satav, 46, Passes Away After Covid-Related Complications in Pune

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, passed away on Sunday after being on ventilator support at a private hospital in Pune.

Satav, 46, a member of the AICC and considered a bulwark of his party in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, had tested positive on April 22. He was later admitted to the city’s Jehangir Hospital and put on ventilator support since his condition worsened, said doctors.

Expressing his anguish, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to say he was stunned by the loss.

Satav had won the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general election by defeating then Shiv Sena leader Subhash Wankhede in a hotly contested battle.



