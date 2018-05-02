Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Congress Legal Department demands smooth passage for lawyers to District Court during the Nagpur Winter Assembly session

Nagpur: A delegation led by Adv. Akshay Samarth (Secretary, MPCC Legal, Human Rts & RTI Dept) and Adv. Abhay Randive (President, NDCC Legal Dept.) Adv. Ravi Gawai (Secretary NDCC Legal Dept) on behalf of Legal Departments of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and Nagpur District Congress Committee, met Commissioner of Police Dr. Shri Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and gave a representation demanding smooth passage for lawyers coming from RBI square to District Court during the Nagpur Winter Assembly session starting from 16th December and ending on 21st December 2019.

The delegation explained and made Dr. Uapdhyay to understand the hardships faced by the lawyers durung the Winter session when they are not allowed to reach court from RBI square to District Court and are required to take a long circle to reach the court and the delay caused due to traffic conjession and hardships caused due to road blockage caused by several morchas.

After having a detained discussion on the issue, Commissioner of Police Dr. Shri. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay forwarded the representation by giving proper directions to the DCP Traffic and concerned Zone offices of Traffic and Police Departments for further action.

A copy of the said representation was also given to D.B.A so that necessary follow up can be done at their end. This delegation included Adv. Akshay Samarth (Secretary, MPCC Legal, Human Rts & RTI Dept), Adv. Abhay Randive (President, NDCC Legal Dept.), Adv. Ravi Gawai, Adv Shadab I. Khan (Org. Secretary, MPCC Legal dept), Adv Pramod Upadhyay (Org. Secretary, MPCC Legal dept), and other office bearers of NDCC Legal dept., Adv. Ujwal Raut, Adv. Praful Sonule, Adv. Kulashri Bhange, Adv Sunita Paul, Adv. Laxmi Malewar, Adv. Arpana Jha and Adv Jaimala Lavate.

MPCC and NDCC legal departments have taken several such initiatives for betterment of lawyers and society in general under the guidance of Adv. Asif Qureshi, President, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (Legal Department).

