“Congress don’t indulge in politics of Crime, Terrorism,” says Aadil Singh Boparai

Congress holds press conferences in 22 cities to expose the “links of terrorists with BJP

Nagpur: In a bid to corner the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the issue of terror and its alleged links with terrorists, the Indian National Congress (INC) Spokesperson Aadil Singh Boparai said that Congress don’t indulge in politics of Crime and Terrorism, like BJP to seek power!

Boparai was addressing a press conference at Press Club, Civil Lines on Sunday as a part of a series of press conferences organised by Congress Party in 22 cities across the country to expose the terror links of BJP. MLA Vikas Thakre and other Congress Leaders were prominently present on this occasion.

Boparai said that the aim of Congress Party is to counter the BJP’s “fake nationalism claims” and to take the message to the grassroots level that BJP has “connections” with individuals who have indulged in heinous crimes and terror acts.

He alleged that Riyaz Attari, one of the prime accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was a BJP member. Besides, he also disclosed the alleged link between BJP and mastermind of Umesh Kolhe killing in Amravati.

The Congress Spokesperson also accused BJP of misusing National Agencies for their own benefits. BJP isusing ‘Money and Muscle’ to curb free speech and control media, he contended.

