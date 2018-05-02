Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Nov 1st, 2019

Congress Committee pays tributes to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress Committee in association with Nagpur City Congress Committee on Friday remembered Indira Gandhi, the country’ first and only woman Prime Minister on the occasion of her 34th death anniversary and Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144thbirth anniversary here at District Court Premises.

Besides, District Bar Association, president Kamal Satuja and newly elected bar members offered floral tributes on this occasion.

Adv Abhay Randive, Adv Akshay Samarth, Adv Shadab Khan had organized this programme.

Adv Rajendra Patil, Adv Deshpande, Adv Ashok Bhutda, Adv B K Pal, Adv Ashok Randive, Adv Lihipande, Adv Sunil Davda, Adv Yashwant Meshram, Adv Dharmare, Adv Arun Sharma, Adv Sudhakar Tangde, Adv Pramod Upadhayay and others were present on this occasion.

Happening Nagpur
Chhat Puja @ Ambazari Lake : Devotees offer arak to Surya Dev
Chhat Puja @ Ambazari Lake : Devotees offer arak to Surya Dev
Nagpur cops run for unity to mark Patel’s 144th Anniversary
Nagpur cops run for unity to mark Patel’s 144th Anniversary
Nagpur Crime News
2 more extortion cases registered against Ambekar, 2 nephews
2 more extortion cases registered against Ambekar, 2 nephews
TMC leader murder: one arrested from Mominpura
TMC leader murder: one arrested from Mominpura
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक पर्यंतचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक पर्यंतचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
भिलगाव येथील अवनी काळे मिस किड्स स्लग:-इंटरनॅशनल युनिव्हर्स पुरस्काराने सन्मानित
भिलगाव येथील अवनी काळे मिस किड्स स्लग:-इंटरनॅशनल युनिव्हर्स पुरस्काराने सन्मानित
Hindi News
निर्माणकार्य के चलते 3 नवबंर को दोपहर 1.30 बजे से प्रवासी सेवा नागरीको के लिए बंद रहेंगी
निर्माणकार्य के चलते 3 नवबंर को दोपहर 1.30 बजे से प्रवासी सेवा नागरीको के लिए बंद रहेंगी
दिल्ली: तीस हजारी कोर्ट में तांडव, पुलिस अफसरों को वकीलों ने पीटा, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं
दिल्ली: तीस हजारी कोर्ट में तांडव, पुलिस अफसरों को वकीलों ने पीटा, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं
Trending News
2 dead, 1 injured as wall collapses at village house off Saoner road
2 dead, 1 injured as wall collapses at village house off Saoner road
Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena chief minister: Raut
Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena chief minister: Raut
Featured News
Prez rule in Maha if no govt by Nov 7: BJP leader
Prez rule in Maha if no govt by Nov 7: BJP leader
Pink Slip : Over a decade female employment fell by 1.5 cr, Nagpur women speak
Pink Slip : Over a decade female employment fell by 1.5 cr, Nagpur women speak
Trending In Nagpur
Chhat Puja @ Ambazari Lake : Devotees offer arak to Surya Dev
Chhat Puja @ Ambazari Lake : Devotees offer arak to Surya Dev
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक पर्यंतचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक पर्यंतचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
निर्माणकार्य के चलते 3 नवबंर को दोपहर 1.30 बजे से प्रवासी सेवा नागरीको के लिए बंद रहेंगी
निर्माणकार्य के चलते 3 नवबंर को दोपहर 1.30 बजे से प्रवासी सेवा नागरीको के लिए बंद रहेंगी
122nd Recruit Course attested as army soldiers
122nd Recruit Course attested as army soldiers
Yet another case of Rs 7.5 lakh extortion, threat registered against Santosh Ambekar
Yet another case of Rs 7.5 lakh extortion, threat registered against Santosh Ambekar
एनवीसीसी का ‘दीपावली स्नेह मिलन ‘ शनिवार 2 नवंबर शाम को आयोजन
एनवीसीसी का ‘दीपावली स्नेह मिलन ‘ शनिवार 2 नवंबर शाम को आयोजन
बेलगांव के सीबीएसई स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में खिलाड़ियों ने जीते गोल्ड और सिल्वर मेडल
बेलगांव के सीबीएसई स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में खिलाड़ियों ने जीते गोल्ड और सिल्वर मेडल
2 dead, 1 injured as wall collapses at village house off Saoner road
2 dead, 1 injured as wall collapses at village house off Saoner road
निवडणूक संपताच आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे लागले कामाला
निवडणूक संपताच आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे लागले कामाला
Nagpur youth rues alarming drop in employment, laments migration for jobs
Nagpur youth rues alarming drop in employment, laments migration for jobs
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145