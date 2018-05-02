Congress Committee pays tributes to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress Committee in association with Nagpur City Congress Committee on Friday remembered Indira Gandhi, the country’ first and only woman Prime Minister on the occasion of her 34th death anniversary and Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144thbirth anniversary here at District Court Premises.

Besides, District Bar Association, president Kamal Satuja and newly elected bar members offered floral tributes on this occasion.

Adv Abhay Randive, Adv Akshay Samarth, Adv Shadab Khan had organized this programme.

Adv Rajendra Patil, Adv Deshpande, Adv Ashok Bhutda, Adv B K Pal, Adv Ashok Randive, Adv Lihipande, Adv Sunil Davda, Adv Yashwant Meshram, Adv Dharmare, Adv Arun Sharma, Adv Sudhakar Tangde, Adv Pramod Upadhayay and others were present on this occasion.