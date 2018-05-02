Congress candidates Dr Raut, Ashish Deshmukh, Hazare file papers on last day

Nagpur: Congress candidates Dr Nitin Raut, Ashish Deshmukh and Purshottam Hazare filed their nominations for Nagpur North, Nagpur South-West and Nagpur East constituencies respectively for State Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Today (October 4) was the last day for filing nomination papers.

Dr Nitin Raut will fight it out with his main rival, BJP’s Dr Milind Mane, in Nagpur North (SC) seat. Ashish Deshmukh will take on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the prestigious Nagpur South-West constituency while Purshottam Hazare has been pitted against BJP’s Krishna Khopde in Nagpur East seat.

On the penultimate day of filing nominations on October 3, Congress candidates Vikas Thakre, Girish Pandav, and Bunty Shelke had filed their nomination papers for Nagpur West, Nagpur South and Nagpur Central constituencies respectively for Assembly elections.

Vikas Thakre has been pitted against BJP’s Sudhakar Deshmukh in Nagpur West while Girish Pandav will take on Mohan Mate of BJP in Nagpur South. Bunty Shelke will fight BJP’s Vikas Kumbhare in Nagpur Central constituency.