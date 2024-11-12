Congress Candidate Bunty Shelke’s Unexpected Visit to BJP Office Stirs Buzz in Nagpur!

Advertisement

Nagpur: Political tensions are rising with the upcoming assembly elections, and a surprising incident unfolded in Nagpur. A video of Congress’s official candidate from Nagpur Central, Bunty Shelke, visiting the BJP office has gone viral. Shelke himself shared the video on social media.

In Nagpur Central constituency, Bunty Shelke of Congress is directly competing with BJP’s Pravin Datke. While campaigning, Shelke unexpectedly entered the BJP office, greeted workers, embraced them, and took blessings from senior members before resuming his campaign. The move left BJP supporters visibly surprised.

Shelke shared the video on his X account with a caption stating that his battle is not against individuals but ideologies. He emphasized that he values every resident of Nagpur, regardless of their party or religion, and is committed to being accessible to all.

मेरी लड़ाई किसी व्यक्ति से नहीं, बल्कि विचारों से है। चाहे मध्य नागपुर हो या पूरे नागपुर शहर का कोई भी नागरिक, चाहे वह किसी भी पार्टी, जाति या धर्म से हो, हर व्यक्ति मेरे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। मेरा संकल्प है कि हर नागरिक के लिए हर समय हाज़िर रहूँ और आपकी सेवा करूँ।#AapkaApna_Bunty pic.twitter.com/OMS5pIWs59 — Bunty Shelke (@Buntyshelke_inc) November 11, 2024