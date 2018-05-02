Cong to back Sena to form govt in Maha

The Congress to give outside support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra, several media reports claimed.

Earlier, Thackeray spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and sought her party’s support.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray are on way to Raj Bhavan where they are expected to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra after meeting Governor B S Koshyari on Monday evening.

Sources in the Sena said, “As per the governor’s invitation to express our willingness and ability to form the government issued to us yesterday, we are responding to it positively.”

“We will seek time from the governor to prove majority in the house,” said a Sena leader.

Shinde has been elected as the leader of the Sena’s legislative wing.

The Sena has won 56 seats in the 288-member House while the Nationalist Congress Party won 54 and the Congress 44.