Cong playing politics by sharing edited video of Amit Shah’s remark on Ambedkar: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the Congress of playing politics by sharing an edited video on X over of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on Dr B R Ambedkar. Fadnavis termed Congress’ protests against Amit Shah as “drama” and demanded an apology for “wasting Parliament’s time.”

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exposed how the Gandhi family consistently opposed Ambedkar. On the Congress’ nationwide protest against Shah, Fadnavis remarked, “This is mere drama. Congress should apologise for tweeting an incomplete video of Amit Shah where he mentioned Ambedkar and wasting the time of Parliament and now wasting the people’s time,” the Chief Minister said.

He accused the Congress of failing to honour Ambedkar’s legacy, claiming that the party never respected Ambedkar during his lifetime but now uses his name for political gains.

“Congress is acting out of frustration because it has been revealed how its leaders, Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have consistently insulted the Constitution and denied reservation. This is the same Congress that has continually disrespected Babasaheb,” Fadnavis pointed out. No person would be allowed to bully the people in Beed district where a village sarpanch was recently murdered, Fadnavis asserted while replying to a question.

State BJP legislator Suresh Dhas demanded the arrest of local NCP leader Valmik Karad in the case. Asked about NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule stating that she feels fear in the State in the aftermath of the events in Beed and Parbhani, Fadnavis replied, “I think Maharashtra is safer than any state in the country. It does not behove (Opposition) to politicise every incident and create enmity among communities.”