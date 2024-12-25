Car-borne thief decamps with booty worth Rs 1.85 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A miscreant arrived by car and stole items from a canteen showroom at Gandhibagh Grain Market area, near Telephone Exchange Square, under the Lakadganj police station limits.

Based on the complaint filed by the manager, Ishant Deepak Gube (34), a resident of Taylor Line, Cantonment, the police have registered a case of burglary. Around midnight on Monday, the thief arrived in front of the showroom in a car. He entered the shop by bending the shutter and stole Rs 35,000 in cash and clothes worth Rs 1.50 lakh and then packed them in two bags. Later, he vanished from the spot in the car.

CCTV footage revealed that the thief arrived in a car. The police are currently searching for the suspect.

Rs 2.66 lakh cash looted from grocery store

THIEVES robbed the Shri Madhav Kirana Store of Rs 2.66 lakh on Juni Kamptee Road under the Kalamna police station limits.

Based on the complaint filed by Ashish Suresh Pandey (40), a resident of Anand Nagar, Rani Durgavati Square, the Kalamna police have registered a case of burglary.

Two thieves broke into the shop by bending the shutter and forced open the counter lock to steal the cash. The theft was discovered the following morning. CCTV footage revealed the two thieves in action, and the police are now searching for them.