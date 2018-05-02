Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills

Nagpur: Nagpur witnessed two sets of protests on Monday, with Congress workers joining their colleagues statewide to condemn the hike in fuel prices, and the BJP decrying what it claimed were inflated electricity bills.

The BJP protested in six places in the city with its local MLAs in attendance and shouted slogans against state Energy Minister Nitin Raut, who is an MLA from Nagpur North seat.

Nagpur BJP chief Pravin Datke said power bills would be burnt at substations if the state government does not intervene with rectification measures.

Congress workers led by city unit chief Vikas Thakre and Rajendra Mulak held demonstrations at several places against the fuel hike.

Diesel price scaled a new high on Monday after a hike for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, the cumulative increase being Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol prices have seen upward revisions on 21 occasions.