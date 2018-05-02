Conference of Governors on NEP presided by Prez, PM

Governor Koshyari calls for making education ‘Student- Centric’

Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari today called for making education ‘student – centric’ while giving practical shape to the National Education Policy. “Education should be ‘student centric’ and not ‘teacher centric’”, he said.

The Governor said while it is important to make education ‘employment – oriented’, it is all the more necessary to make it ‘man making’ to shape the character of students.

The Governor stressed that macro management through small committees needs to be done to translate the benefits of National Education Policy at the ground level.

He called for laying emphasis on morals and values while implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

Governor Koshyari made these observations during his intervention in the Interactive Session of Governors at the Conference of Governors hosted by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind through video conference on Monday (7 Sept).

The President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the day-long Conference on ‘Role of National Education Policy 2020 in Transforming Higher Education’.

The interactive session was attended by Union Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre, Chairman of the Committee on National Education Policy Dr K Kasturirangan and others.