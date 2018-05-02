Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019

Concluding function of NVCC’s Amrut Mahotsav celebration on July 20

Nagpur: Various colourful programmes will mark concluding function of Nag-Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce Amrut Mahotsav celebration on Saturday, July 20. The event is being organised at 6 pm at Hotel Tuli Imperial, Ramdaspeth.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will grace the programme as chief guest. Gadkari on the occasion will release a souvenir “Amrut Pushpa” published by NVCC. The souvenir highlights 75-year glorious history of Nag-Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce. NVCC on the occasion also felicitate senior journalists Sopan Pandharipande and Anand Nirvan for their contribution in journalism field and activities of the Chamber.

The NVCC President Hemant Gandhi has appealed all members, affiliated Traders Associations to attend the event in large numbers. The President of Amrut Mahotsav Committee Prakash Mehadia, Organiser B C Bhartia and other office-bearers are making all out efforts to make the programme a grand success.

The NVCC Secretary Sanjay Agrawal said that a live music is being organised for entertainment of the invitees. Apart from Chamber members and Traders Associations, MLAs, MPs, Ministers and other prominent personalities have been invited to grace the function.

