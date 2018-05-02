Con couple grabs man’s house in Jaripatka fraudulently

Nagpur: A tenant couple forged documents and grabbed a portion of a house belonging to a 51-year old man in Jaripatka police area here. The con couple has been booked.

The complainant, Maruti Gulab Suryavanshi (51), resident of Plot No. 386, Nazul Layout, Jaripatka, had rented two rooms and kitchen to the accused Lata Thakur and Kuwarsingh Thakur, residents of Bezonbagh on August 14, 2002. But the accused couple forged documents and filed a case in Small Cause Court claiming ownership of the portion of Suryavanshi’s house. The accused prepared bogus sale agreement on a Rs 20 Stamp Paper with fake rubber stamp of vendor. The accused duo later paid electricity and NMC taxes and forged ownership documents.

However, since the accused couple failed to pay rent to Suryavanshi, the court ordered them to vacate the house and pay the rent amount with interest. But the accused disregarded the court order and forged fake documents to claim ownership of the rented portion of Suryavanshi’s house.

Jaripatka Woman PSI Gire, based on Suryavanshi’s complaint, booked the accused duo under Sections 420, 168, 471, 419 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.