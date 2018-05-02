Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    Con couple grabs man’s house in Jaripatka fraudulently

    Nagpur: A tenant couple forged documents and grabbed a portion of a house belonging to a 51-year old man in Jaripatka police area here. The con couple has been booked.

    The complainant, Maruti Gulab Suryavanshi (51), resident of Plot No. 386, Nazul Layout, Jaripatka, had rented two rooms and kitchen to the accused Lata Thakur and Kuwarsingh Thakur, residents of Bezonbagh on August 14, 2002. But the accused couple forged documents and filed a case in Small Cause Court claiming ownership of the portion of Suryavanshi’s house. The accused prepared bogus sale agreement on a Rs 20 Stamp Paper with fake rubber stamp of vendor. The accused duo later paid electricity and NMC taxes and forged ownership documents.

    However, since the accused couple failed to pay rent to Suryavanshi, the court ordered them to vacate the house and pay the rent amount with interest. But the accused disregarded the court order and forged fake documents to claim ownership of the rented portion of Suryavanshi’s house.

    Jaripatka Woman PSI Gire, based on Suryavanshi’s complaint, booked the accused duo under Sections 420, 168, 471, 419 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

