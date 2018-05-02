Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A con couple extorted Rs 9.82 lakh from a woman by scaring her with life threat to her husband and son in Jaripatka area. The accused couple has been booked.

A resident of Bhim Square, Jaripatka, Seema Dilip Nakade (35), told police that the accused couple Ashwin Prakash Patankar (38) and Roshani Ashwin Patankar (27), both residents of Plot No. 305, Dixit Nagar, approached her on June 26, 2018. The accused couple scared Seema with life threat to her husband and son and extorted Rs 9.82 lakh from her.

Jaripatka API Bajbadkar, acting on Seema’s complaint, booked the accused Nakode couple under Sections 387, 406, 420, 506 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Maharashtra News
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
नादुरूस्त ट्रक ला मागुन धड़क ,एक घायल
नादुरूस्त ट्रक ला मागुन धड़क ,एक घायल
Hindi News
नगरसेवक बंटी शेलके ने की परिसर के नागरिक के साथ मारपीट
नगरसेवक बंटी शेलके ने की परिसर के नागरिक के साथ मारपीट
किसने की सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाईडलाईन की अवेलहना? मीडिया या पुलिस
किसने की सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाईडलाईन की अवेलहना? मीडिया या पुलिस
Trending News
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Featured News
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Trending In Nagpur
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
Woman killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kalamna
Woman killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kalamna
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
नागपुर और वर्धा रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगेगी नोट डालकर चिल्लर निकालनेवाली मशीन
नागपुर और वर्धा रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगेगी नोट डालकर चिल्लर निकालनेवाली मशीन
नौकर व ठेकेदार ने किया कंपनी से विश्वासघात
नौकर व ठेकेदार ने किया कंपनी से विश्वासघात
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145