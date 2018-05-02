Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A con couple extorted Rs 9.82 lakh from a woman by scaring her with life threat to her husband and son in Jaripatka area. The accused couple has been booked.

A resident of Bhim Square, Jaripatka, Seema Dilip Nakade (35), told police that the accused couple Ashwin Prakash Patankar (38) and Roshani Ashwin Patankar (27), both residents of Plot No. 305, Dixit Nagar, approached her on June 26, 2018. The accused couple scared Seema with life threat to her husband and son and extorted Rs 9.82 lakh from her.

Jaripatka API Bajbadkar, acting on Seema’s complaint, booked the accused Nakode couple under Sections 387, 406, 420, 506 of the IPC and probing the matter further.